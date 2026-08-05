Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Assurant Q1 Earnings

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Assurant's current full-year earnings is $21.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant's FY2027 earnings at $22.46 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Assurant from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assurant from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $310.00 price target on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.43.

Get Assurant alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant

Assurant Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $284.64. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.24. Assurant had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.77, for a total transaction of $503,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,213,592.28. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Meier sold 25,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.31, for a total value of $6,357,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,959.12. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,211,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Assurant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.01%.

Key Headlines Impacting Assurant

Here are the key news stories impacting Assurant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations. Assurant reported second-quarter earnings of $6.41 per share , well above the $5.16–$5.17 analyst consensus and up from $5.56 a year earlier. Revenue increased 9.4% year over year. Assurant Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Assurant reported second-quarter earnings of , well above the $5.16–$5.17 analyst consensus and up from $5.56 a year earlier. Revenue increased 9.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management increased its full-year outlook. The upgraded guidance, combined with record second-quarter results, signals confidence in operating momentum and supports the bullish case for AIZ. Assurant Increases Full Year Outlook, Delivers Record Second Quarter Results

The upgraded guidance, combined with record second-quarter results, signals confidence in operating momentum and supports the bullish case for AIZ. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research modestly raised their Assurant EPS forecasts, including the FY2028 estimate to $24.44 from $24.33 and the first-quarter 2028 estimate to $5.87 from $5.84. Assurant Analyst Estimates

Analysts at Zacks Research modestly raised their Assurant EPS forecasts, including the FY2028 estimate to $24.44 from $24.33 and the first-quarter 2028 estimate to $5.87 from $5.84. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage confirmed the earnings beat and highlighted comparisons between Assurant’s key operating metrics, Wall Street estimates and year-ago results. Assurant Q2 Key Metrics

Additional coverage confirmed the earnings beat and highlighted comparisons between Assurant’s key operating metrics, Wall Street estimates and year-ago results. Negative Sentiment: Near-term trading pressure remains. AIZ recently reached close to its 52-week high, so the subsequent decrease may reflect profit-taking or a “sell-the-news” reaction even though the earnings release was strong. The stock had also risen in the prior session while still trailing the broader market. Assurant Stock Performance

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Assurant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Assurant wasn't on the list.

While Assurant currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here