Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AIT Q1 Earnings

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies' current full-year earnings is $10.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies' Q3 2027 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.60 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.67.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $305.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $218.48 and a one year high of $317.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $284.93 and its 200 day moving average is $273.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $200,456,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22,451.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 585,423 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $150,319,000 after buying an additional 582,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $125,044,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33,181.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 300,864 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $81,322,000 after buying an additional 299,960 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,933.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 264,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,935,000 after buying an additional 259,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $2,448,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,471,436.04. This trade represents a 16.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Trending Headlines about Applied Industrial Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Industrial Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) , including FY2026 to $10.68, FY2027 to $11.60, FY2028 to $12.67, and several quarterly estimates, reflecting a brighter earnings outlook. Applied Industrial Technologies report

Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for , including FY2026 to $10.68, FY2027 to $11.60, FY2028 to $12.67, and several quarterly estimates, reflecting a brighter earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The revised estimates remain broadly in line with the current full-year consensus of $10.70 per share, so the updates are positive but not dramatically above expectations. Applied Industrial Technologies report

The revised estimates remain broadly in line with the current full-year consensus of $10.70 per share, so the updates are positive but not dramatically above expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed one near-term outlook, cutting Q2 2028 EPS to $2.87 from $3.00, which slightly tempers the otherwise upbeat analyst tone. Applied Industrial Technologies report

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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