Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of DKS Q4 Earnings

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2028 earnings estimates for DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for DICK'S Sporting Goods' current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.89.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $224.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $170.73 and a one year high of $237.75.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS.

Institutional Trading of DICK'S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 139.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 44.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $1,493,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 37,804 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.53%.

Key Stories Impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: DICK'S posted 6% Q1 comparable sales growth, helped by stronger traffic, higher ticket sizes, new customers, and digital gains, reinforcing market-share momentum. Article Title

DICK'S posted 6% Q1 comparable sales growth, helped by stronger traffic, higher ticket sizes, new customers, and digital gains, reinforcing market-share momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for DICK'S Sporting Goods for several future periods, including Q1 2028, Q4 2027, FY2028, and FY2029, signaling improving long-term profit expectations.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for DICK'S Sporting Goods for several future periods, including Q1 2028, Q4 2027, FY2028, and FY2029, signaling improving long-term profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed some near-term and intermediate estimates, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, though the changes were modest and still left forecasts near or above consensus.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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