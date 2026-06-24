Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of HP FY2026 Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne's current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $945.60 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HP. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.5%

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Helmerich & Payne's dividend payout ratio is currently -26.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 407.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Helmerich & Payne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Helmerich & Payne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased earnings estimates across several future periods, including FY2027 to $1.10 per share and FY2028 to $1.98 per share, signaling stronger longer-term profit expectations for Helmerich & Payne.

Zacks Research increased earnings estimates across several future periods, including FY2027 to $1.10 per share and FY2028 to $1.98 per share, signaling stronger longer-term profit expectations for Helmerich & Payne. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, the current full-year consensus remains at a small loss, with analysts still expecting Helmerich & Payne to post a negative EPS for the near term.

Despite the upgrades, the current full-year consensus remains at a small loss, with analysts still expecting Helmerich & Payne to post a negative EPS for the near term. Negative Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings backdrop has been weak, with Helmerich & Payne previously reporting a quarterly EPS miss and lower year-over-year revenue, which continues to temper enthusiasm for the stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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