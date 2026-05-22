Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of MGY Q1 Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas' current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.00.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.7%

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.75. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $358.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.89 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.40%.Magnolia Oil & Gas's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros sold 119,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $3,513,452.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 883,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,880,409.68. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Corales sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $960,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,363,263.36. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 338,954 shares of company stock worth $9,911,733 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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