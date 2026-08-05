Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of VMI FY2027 Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $25.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.84. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries' current full-year earnings is $23.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries' Q4 2027 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.70%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Valmont Industries alerts: Sign Up

VMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $587.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $504.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $360.41 and a twelve month high of $585.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other news, CFO John L. Schwietz acquired 208 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $486.14 per share, for a total transaction of $101,117.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,454,530.88. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 800 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,475. The trade was a 22.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Key Valmont Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valmont issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $22.25-$23.50, with a midpoint of $22.88 that is slightly above the $22.83 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $4.3-$4.5 billion also implies a midpoint above the $4.3 billion analyst forecast, suggesting management expects solid demand and earnings performance.

Valmont issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $22.25-$23.50, with a midpoint of $22.88 that is slightly above the $22.83 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $4.3-$4.5 billion also implies a midpoint above the $4.3 billion analyst forecast, suggesting management expects solid demand and earnings performance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2026 EPS estimate to $22.92 from $22.30 and increased its fiscal 2028 estimate to $29.22 from $28.48. It also lifted its Q3 2027 and Q2 2028 forecasts, indicating improved longer-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2026 EPS estimate to $22.92 from $22.30 and increased its fiscal 2028 estimate to $29.22 from $28.48. It also lifted its Q3 2027 and Q2 2028 forecasts, indicating improved longer-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage analysts collectively assigned Valmont a “Moderate Buy” consensus recommendation, providing additional support for investor sentiment. Valmont Industries Receives Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Brokerage analysts collectively assigned Valmont a “Moderate Buy” consensus recommendation, providing additional support for investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating. Its fiscal 2026 EPS estimate of $22.92 remains slightly below the broader consensus estimate of $23.08, limiting the significance of the upgrade.

Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating. Its fiscal 2026 EPS estimate of $22.92 remains slightly below the broader consensus estimate of $23.08, limiting the significance of the upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near-term forecasts, including Q4 2026 EPS to $5.59 from $5.71, Q1 2027 EPS to $5.24 from $5.25, and Q2 2027 EPS to $6.52 from $6.53. These modest reductions point to some caution around near-term operating momentum.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Valmont Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valmont Industries wasn't on the list.

While Valmont Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here