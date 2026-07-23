Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Mosaic Q2 Earnings

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mosaic in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mosaic's current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

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MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mosaic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mosaic from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 175.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,101 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Mosaic

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut Mosaic’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.75 from $0.86, signaling weaker near-term earnings expectations. Mosaic analyst estimate cuts

Zacks Research cut Mosaic’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.75 from $0.86, signaling weaker near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered FY2027 EPS to $1.67 from $1.89 and FY2028 EPS to $1.31 from $1.55, pointing to a less optimistic longer-term profit outlook. Mosaic analyst estimate cuts

The firm also lowered FY2027 EPS to $1.67 from $1.89 and FY2028 EPS to $1.31 from $1.55, pointing to a less optimistic longer-term profit outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Strong Sell rating, which may add to bearish sentiment around Mosaic shares. Mosaic analyst estimate cuts

Zacks Research maintained a rating, which may add to bearish sentiment around Mosaic shares. Neutral Sentiment: Separate analyst coverage shows Mosaic with an average Hold rating, suggesting Wall Street remains cautious but not uniformly bearish. Analyst rating update

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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