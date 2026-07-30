Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for NIO Q1 Earnings

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIO's current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIO's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NIO. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.80 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Get NIO alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE NIO opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. NIO has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NIO by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,452,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,146,000 after buying an additional 5,962,731 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $4,043,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,382 shares of the company's stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 223,178 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of NIO by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 424,491 shares of the company's stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

NIO News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chinese authorities indicated they may accelerate policy support for the smart-connected electric-vehicle industry. Potential measures supporting technology development and adoption could improve NIO’s medium-term growth outlook. Nio Stock is Pushing Higher Today: What's Going On?

Chinese authorities indicated they may accelerate policy support for the smart-connected electric-vehicle industry. Potential measures supporting technology development and adoption could improve NIO’s medium-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded NIO to “Strong Buy” and raised its EPS forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2027 to $0.04 from $0.02 and the second quarter of 2028 to $0.07 from $0.05. The revisions suggest expectations for improving profitability, although the current full-year consensus still projects a loss of $0.10 per share. Zacks Research and Wall Street Outlook

Zacks Research upgraded NIO to “Strong Buy” and raised its EPS forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2027 to $0.04 from $0.02 and the second quarter of 2028 to $0.07 from $0.05. The revisions suggest expectations for improving profitability, although the current full-year consensus still projects a loss of $0.10 per share. Positive Sentiment: A bullish Seeking Alpha analysis upgraded NIO’s rating to “Buy,” citing strong revenue growth and the possibility that the company is approaching profitability despite China’s EV price war and slowing market. The report views the recent correction as improving the stock’s valuation appeal. NIO: Time To Buy (Rating Upgrade)

A bullish Seeking Alpha analysis upgraded NIO’s rating to “Buy,” citing strong revenue growth and the possibility that the company is approaching profitability despite China’s EV price war and slowing market. The report views the recent correction as improving the stock’s valuation appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage data is mixed: NIO’s average recommendation is “Hold,” while some analyst and Zacks-based measures appear more optimistic. Investors should treat bullish recommendations cautiously because sell-side ratings can be overly positive. NIO Given Average Recommendation of Hold

Brokerage data is mixed: NIO’s average recommendation is “Hold,” while some analyst and Zacks-based measures appear more optimistic. Investors should treat bullish recommendations cautiously because sell-side ratings can be overly positive. Negative Sentiment: NIO continues to operate in a highly competitive Chinese EV market characterized by slowing demand and aggressive price competition, risks that could delay sustained profitability even as forecasts improve.

About NIO

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIO wasn't on the list.

While NIO currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here