Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for UDR Q2 Earnings

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for United Dominion Realty Trust's current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust's FY2028 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.35 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 30.43%.The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.640 EPS.

Get UDR alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Dominion Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. United Dominion Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $42.00.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Dominion Realty Trust news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More United Dominion Realty Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Dominion Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: UDR reported second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (FFOA) of $0.64 per share, ahead of the $0.63 consensus estimate. Revenue of approximately $425.4 million also exceeded analyst expectations, supported by stronger leasing activity, occupancy and resident retention. UDR Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Guidance

UDR reported second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (FFOA) of $0.64 per share, ahead of the $0.63 consensus estimate. Revenue of approximately $425.4 million also exceeded analyst expectations, supported by stronger leasing activity, occupancy and resident retention. Positive Sentiment: The apartment REIT raised its full-year 2026 FFO guidance range to $2.49-$2.57 per share, with the midpoint of $2.53 matching consensus. The improved outlook reflects leasing strength and favorable same-store operating trends. UDR Q2 FFO and Revenue Results

The apartment REIT raised its full-year 2026 FFO guidance range to $2.49-$2.57 per share, with the midpoint of $2.53 matching consensus. The improved outlook reflects leasing strength and favorable same-store operating trends. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research made a series of upward revisions, including raising its 2026 EPS estimate to $2.56 from $2.51 and its 2027 estimate to $2.63 from $2.59. It also increased several quarterly forecasts and lifted its 2028 estimate to $2.76 from $2.74, signaling improving expectations for the apartment recovery.

Zacks Research made a series of upward revisions, including raising its 2026 EPS estimate to $2.56 from $2.51 and its 2027 estimate to $2.63 from $2.59. It also increased several quarterly forecasts and lifted its 2028 estimate to $2.76 from $2.74, signaling improving expectations for the apartment recovery. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $0.64 was exactly in line with consensus, limiting the potential for a near-term positive surprise.

The company’s third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $0.64 was exactly in line with consensus, limiting the potential for a near-term positive surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary characterizes the multifamily housing recovery as gradual rather than rapid, suggesting steady but potentially limited near-term growth. UDR: A Slow and Steady Apartment Recovery

Analyst commentary characterizes the multifamily housing recovery as gradual rather than rapid, suggesting steady but potentially limited near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: FFO per share was $0.60, slightly below the $0.61 recorded a year earlier, indicating that reported operating cash flow remains broadly flat despite the leasing improvements.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Dominion Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Dominion Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here