Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for TRX Gold Q3 Earnings

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for TRX Gold in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Wortel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold's current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TRX Gold's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

TRX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $2.30 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Mkm set a $2.25 price target on shares of TRX Gold and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRX Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2.28.

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TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.48. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,373 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SPWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 95,721 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

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