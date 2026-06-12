Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of PAHC FY2026 Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health's current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAHC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.80.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PAHC opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $219,562.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,722,810.48. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 69,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company's stock.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Phibro Animal Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher near-term and longer-term earnings estimates may signal improving fundamentals and can be viewed favorably by investors. Is PAHC Undervalued at 10x Earnings vs Peers?

Higher near-term and longer-term earnings estimates may signal improving fundamentals and can be viewed favorably by investors. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 EPS was nudged up to $3.05 from $3.04, still roughly in line with the broader consensus of $3.07, so the change is incremental rather than a major surprise.

FY2026 EPS was nudged up to $3.05 from $3.04, still roughly in line with the broader consensus of $3.07, so the change is incremental rather than a major surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also slightly lifted estimates for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q3 2028, FY2027, and FY2028, reinforcing a steadier earnings outlook without changing the firm’s Hold stance.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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