Zacks Research Has Positive View of Cimpress FY2027 Earnings

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress' current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress' Q4 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $886.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.80 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.24%.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $99.73 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,895.04. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 22,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $2,403,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,099.57. The trade was a 44.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,240 shares of company stock worth $4,715,549. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth $47,545,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 3.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,896 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cimpress by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,907 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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