Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($5.31). Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts' current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts' Q1 2027 earnings at ($5.39) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.91 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at ($5.36) EPS.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.45.

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Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $143.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.97 by ($0.16). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,013,463 shares of the company's stock worth $450,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,874 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15,313.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 450,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,769,000 after purchasing an additional 447,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,106,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,702,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $852,952,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,521,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Vail Resorts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research modestly raised near-term EPS estimates for a few quarters, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q1 2028, and Q4 2027, which suggests some improvement in earnings expectations. Vail Resorts stock page

Zacks Research modestly raised near-term EPS estimates for a few quarters, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q1 2028, and Q4 2027, which suggests some improvement in earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still expect Vail Resorts to earn $4.31 per share for the current full year, providing a reference point for investors after the latest estimate updates. Vail Resorts stock page

Analysts still expect Vail Resorts to earn $4.31 per share for the current full year, providing a reference point for investors after the latest estimate updates. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS estimates, along with several intermediate fiscal-quarter forecasts, signaling a weaker long-term earnings outlook for Vail Resorts. Vail Resorts stock page

Zacks Research cut FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS estimates, along with several intermediate fiscal-quarter forecasts, signaling a weaker long-term earnings outlook for Vail Resorts. Negative Sentiment: The continued Strong Sell rating from Zacks Research adds to investor caution and may weigh on the stock’s performance despite a few smaller estimate increases. Vail Resorts stock page

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Further Reading

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