Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Ball Earnings

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Ball in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Ball's current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.85.

Get Ball alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. Ball has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ball by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,804 shares of the company's stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 7,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ball, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ball wasn't on the list.

While Ball currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here