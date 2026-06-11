Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Hasbro Earnings

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro's current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.14.

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Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. The business's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -168.67%.

Trending Headlines about Hasbro

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About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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