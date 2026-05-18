Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Hexcel Earnings

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Hexcel's current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.00.

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Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $88.51 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $501.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.11 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Hexcel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,651.20. This represents a 43.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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