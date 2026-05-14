Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for ORLY Earnings

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) - Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for O'Reilly Automotive's current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O'Reilly Automotive's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. O'Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 163.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,253,806 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $115,738,000 after buying an additional 777,612 shares during the period. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,229 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,728 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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