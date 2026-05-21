Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Glaukos Earnings

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Glaukos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Glaukos' current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Glaukos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.42.

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Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS opened at $143.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.94. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,115,340. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Leana Wen sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,829,585.65. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 45,930 shares of company stock worth $6,321,363 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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