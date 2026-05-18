Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Kirby Earnings

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) - Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Kirby in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kirby's current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kirby from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kirby from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.20.

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Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $145.65 on Monday. Kirby has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The stock's 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $124.55. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $844.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 34,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $4,441,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,776,242.05. This trade represents a 25.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $250,287.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,671.73. The trade was a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,470. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Kirby by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 270 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kirby by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kirby by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Kirby News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kirby this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Kirby to $6.97 from $6.77, suggesting better-than-previously-expected full-year profitability.

Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Kirby to $6.97 from $6.77, suggesting better-than-previously-expected full-year profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $8.27 from $8.04, indicating continued confidence in longer-term earnings growth.

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $8.27 from $8.04, indicating continued confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Estimates were lifted for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027, which may support sentiment around Kirby’s medium-term earnings trajectory.

Estimates were lifted for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027, which may support sentiment around Kirby’s medium-term earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a Hold rating on Kirby, which does not add a strong directional signal for the stock.

Zacks maintained a rating on Kirby, which does not add a strong directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The analyst trimmed near-term estimates for Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028, which may be weighing on the shares despite the longer-term increases.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

Further Reading

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