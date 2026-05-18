Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for AR Earnings

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources' current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Antero Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $49.63.

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Antero Resources Stock Down 0.1%

AR opened at $38.22 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Antero Resources has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 252,316 shares of company stock worth $9,977,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: A recent article says Antero Resources is up after free cash flow improved and the balance sheet strengthened, suggesting better financial health and improved investor confidence. Why Antero Resources (AR) Is Up 6.4% After Free Cash Flow And Balance Sheet Improve

A recent article says Antero Resources is up after free cash flow improved and the balance sheet strengthened, suggesting better financial health and improved investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Antero Resources receiving a consensus “Buy” rating from analysts, which can help reinforce the stock’s upward bias. Antero Resources Corporation NYSE: AR Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Antero Resources receiving a consensus “Buy” rating from analysts, which can help reinforce the stock’s upward bias. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and multiple 2026–2027 quarters, indicating expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and multiple 2026–2027 quarters, indicating expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also lowered its FY2028 earnings estimate, which partially offsets the more upbeat near- and medium-term outlook.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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