Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for NBR Earnings

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.63). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries' current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.95. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.32%.The business had revenue of $783.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NBR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.43.

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Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The business's 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 37.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Nabors Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Nabors Industries to ($4.39) from ($4.79), implying a slightly less severe loss outlook.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Nabors Industries to ($4.39) from ($4.79), implying a slightly less severe loss outlook. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to ($1.65) from ($1.96), indicating further improvement in the expected earnings path.

The firm also increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to ($1.65) from ($1.96), indicating further improvement in the expected earnings path. Positive Sentiment: Several quarterly forecasts were revised higher, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, with Q4 2027 turning positive at $0.04 per share.

Several quarterly forecasts were revised higher, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, with Q4 2027 turning positive at $0.04 per share. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term estimates for FY2028 were also increased to $4.76, reinforcing the view that Nabors’ profitability could improve over time.

Longer-term estimates for FY2028 were also increased to $4.76, reinforcing the view that Nabors’ profitability could improve over time. Neutral Sentiment: Nabors Industries recently announced its 2nd quarter 2026 earnings conference call invitation, which is routine but keeps attention focused on the upcoming results. Nabors Industries Ltd. 2nd Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

Nabors Industries recently announced its 2nd quarter 2026 earnings conference call invitation, which is routine but keeps attention focused on the upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: A separate market commentary piece discussed Nabors’ deleveraging and its potential effect on the risk-reward profile, but it did not include a formal company update. Is Nabors Industries’ (NBR) Deleveraging Quietly Rewriting Its Risk‑Reward Profile for Investors?

A separate market commentary piece discussed Nabors’ deleveraging and its potential effect on the risk-reward profile, but it did not include a formal company update. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, Zacks still sees Nabors losing money in the near term, including estimated losses for FY2026 and FY2027, which may limit upside enthusiasm.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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