Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for HP Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne's current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts: Sign Up

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.70.

Read Our Latest Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:HP opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,044,383 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $30,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,510 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081,644 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $59,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,537 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,057 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 925,921 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,169 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 874,823 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 58,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $2,152,194.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 175,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,069.18. This represents a 25.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Helmerich & Payne's dividend payout ratio is presently -26.39%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Helmerich & Payne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helmerich & Payne wasn't on the list.

While Helmerich & Payne currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here