Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for MC Earnings

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company's current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company's Q1 2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.46%.The business had revenue of $319.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

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MC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $78.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 381,458 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,147 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,832 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $70,103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 308,624 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company's stock.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Moelis & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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