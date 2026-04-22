Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for NMI Earnings

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for NMI's current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on NMI in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.20.

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NMI Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. NMI has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 55.05%.The firm had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $638,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,545,059.37. This represents a 29.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $2,179,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,462,737.93. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,746. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NMI by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,898,000 after purchasing an additional 495,144 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in NMI by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 427,397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 600,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 276,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 1,312.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 208,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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