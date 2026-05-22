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Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for PAHC Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Phibro Animal Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Phibro Animal Health to $3.04 from $2.99 and kept a Strong-Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. It also lifted estimates for FY2027 and FY2028.
  • Phibro recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $0.76 EPS versus $0.72 expected and revenue of $383.54 million versus $367.02 million anticipated. The company also reaffirmed FY2026 guidance of $2.98 to $3.10 EPS.
  • Sentiment across analysts remains mixed: while Zacks is bullish, Citi cut its price target to $44 from $62 and the broader consensus rating is only Hold with an average price target of $38.80. The stock also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health's current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

PAHC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 6.35%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,957 shares of the company's stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $293,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $539,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 19.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,515 shares of the company's stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $556,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,364.80. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 89,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.13% of the company's stock.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Key Phibro Animal Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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