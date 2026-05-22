Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for JLL Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle's current full-year earnings is $22.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle's Q3 2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

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A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JLL. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL opened at $292.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $313.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.87. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $211.86 and a 1 year high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,502,992.50. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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