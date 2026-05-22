Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for MAA Earnings

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2027 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities' current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector underperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Colliers Securities cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $129.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $157.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

More Mid-America Apartment Communities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities at $128.55 per share, a sign of insider confidence in the REIT’s outlook.

Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities at $128.55 per share, a sign of insider confidence in the REIT’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed the company’s board and pay plans at the 2026 annual meeting, reducing near-term governance uncertainty. Article Title

Shareholders backed the company’s board and pay plans at the 2026 annual meeting, reducing near-term governance uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for REIT investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for REIT investors. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remained broadly cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating on the stock. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remained broadly cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple earnings estimates for MAA, including FY2026 to $8.47 from $8.56 and FY2027 to $8.68 from $8.73, signaling slightly softer expectations for near-term profitability.

Zacks Research trimmed multiple earnings estimates for MAA, including FY2026 to $8.47 from $8.56 and FY2027 to $8.68 from $8.73, signaling slightly softer expectations for near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: The same analyst also lowered quarterly forecasts across Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, which may reinforce concerns about slowing earnings momentum.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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