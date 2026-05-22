Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for WCC Earnings

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for WESCO International's current full-year earnings is $15.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International's Q4 2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $17.63 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.37 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. WESCO International's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.38.

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WESCO International Trading Up 1.3%

WESCO International stock opened at $354.63 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $161.70 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,436,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,225.75. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 9,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $3,562,446.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,762.28. This trade represents a 33.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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