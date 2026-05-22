Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for LOGI Earnings

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI - Free Report) - Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Logitech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Logitech International's current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.67.

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Logitech International Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $105.80 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $81.98 and a 52 week high of $123.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 34.12%. Logitech International's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,756 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $678,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,275,064 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $328,227,000 after acquiring an additional 451,357 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,627 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $304,151,000 after acquiring an additional 906,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,802,403 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $288,430,000 after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727,701 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $297,504,000 after acquiring an additional 191,828 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Logitech International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Logitech International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Logitech to $4.94 from $4.92, suggesting slightly better profit expectations for the coming fiscal year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Logitech to $4.94 from $4.92, suggesting slightly better profit expectations for the coming fiscal year. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also increased its Q3 2028 EPS estimate to $1.69 from $1.55, reflecting a more optimistic view of Logitech’s longer-term earnings power.

Zacks Research also increased its Q3 2028 EPS estimate to $1.69 from $1.55, reflecting a more optimistic view of Logitech’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Logitech filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2026, removing a major disclosure milestone and confirming the company remains on track with its reporting obligations. Logitech Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

Logitech filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2026, removing a major disclosure milestone and confirming the company remains on track with its reporting obligations. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research reiterated a broad set of future earnings estimates, and the stock currently has a consensus “Hold” rating, which suggests Wall Street remains cautious but not bearish overall.

Analysts at Zacks Research reiterated a broad set of future earnings estimates, and the stock currently has a consensus “Hold” rating, which suggests Wall Street remains cautious but not bearish overall. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.96 from $1.01, implying softer expectations for that quarter.

Zacks Research cut its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.96 from $1.01, implying softer expectations for that quarter. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered its Q2 2028 EPS estimate to $1.23 from $1.28, Q4 2028 EPS to $1.00 from $1.21, and FY2028 EPS to $5.16 from $5.27, which could slightly pressure sentiment on Logitech’s longer-dated growth outlook.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

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