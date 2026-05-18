Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for NVR Earnings

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $95.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $101.81. The consensus estimate for NVR's current full-year earnings is $375.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR's Q3 2026 earnings at $107.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $386.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $105.94 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $113.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $431.76 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $91.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $462.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,649.33.

Get NVR alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $5,549.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. NVR has a 12-month low of $5,501.01 and a 12-month high of $8,618.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6,499.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,133.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business's revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $94.83 earnings per share.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, for a total transaction of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,487.50. The trade was a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in NVR by 28.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 409 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 3.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 449 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVR wasn't on the list.

While NVR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here