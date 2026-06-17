Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NMI Earnings

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for NMI's current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays decreased their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get NMI alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Price Performance

NMI stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. NMI has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $183.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 53.82%.The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of NMI by 62.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 368,840 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 142,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NMI by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 187,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,288,867 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $164,437,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 18,953 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $707,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 415,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,515,600.85. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $58,896.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,616,085.40. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 39,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,593 in the last ninety days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NMI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NMI wasn't on the list.

While NMI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here