Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for EMBJ Earnings

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

EMBJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Monday. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.29.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Up 4.1%

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Here are the key news stories impacting Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Embraer’s earnings outlook across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling slightly stronger profit expectations. Embraer analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised Embraer’s earnings outlook across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling slightly stronger profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Greece approved the purchase of three Embraer C-390 military transport aircraft, a potential win for the company’s defense business and order book. Reuters Greece C-390 article

Reuters reported that Greece approved the purchase of three Embraer C-390 military transport aircraft, a potential win for the company’s defense business and order book. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating, so the upgrades were modest rather than a full bullish call. Zacks Hold rating for Embraer

Zacks Research kept a rating, so the upgrades were modest rather than a full bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary highlighted strong jet demand and expanding defense opportunities, but also warned that supply-chain and labor shortages could limit near-term output. Zacks Embraer outlook article

Separate commentary highlighted strong jet demand and expanding defense opportunities, but also warned that supply-chain and labor shortages could limit near-term output. Negative Sentiment: Embraer said it has no plans to develop a fighter jet, which may temper some speculation around broader military aircraft growth. Reuters fighter jet article

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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