Free Trial
The Market Does Not Wait. MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Get the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for MTDR Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Matador Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research cut its Q2 2026 earnings estimate for Matador Resources to $1.54 per share from $2.34, signaling a more cautious near-term outlook despite maintaining a Strong-Buy rating.
  • Matador beat Wall Street expectations in its latest quarter, reporting EPS of $1.53 versus $1.24 expected and revenue of $941.6 million versus $871.6 million forecast, even though revenue fell sharply year over year.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on the stock, with one Strong Buy, ten Buy ratings and five Hold ratings, while the consensus price target stands at $63.46.
  • Interested in Matador Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources' current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Down 5.7%

NYSE:MTDR opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $871.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,012 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 361.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $5,126,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 767.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

More Matador Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Matador announced a successful $1.1 billion bolt-on acquisition of 5,154 net undeveloped acres in the core of the Delaware Basin, a move that strengthens its asset base and could support longer-term production growth. Matador Resources Company Announces Successful Acquisitions in Federal Lease Sale
  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Matador Resources, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profitability outlook. The firm kept a Strong-Buy rating. Matador Resources stock page
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also lifted some out-year estimates, including Q4 2027 and Q3 2027, which may reinforce a positive long-term view but is less relevant to near-term trading. Matador Resources stock page
  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near-term earnings estimates for FY2026 and the next few quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027. That can weigh on sentiment by suggesting softer profitability before the longer-term benefits of the acreage deal show up. Matador Resources stock page
  • Negative Sentiment: Separately, MTDR has also been moving with crude oil prices, and recent weakness in oil has pressured energy stocks, including Matador. Reuters article on Matador Resources deal

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Matador Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Matador Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Matador Resources wasn't on the list.

While Matador Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Read this warning immediately
Read this warning immediately
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
By Ryan Hasson | May 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines