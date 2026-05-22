Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for MTDR Earnings

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources' current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.46.

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Matador Resources Stock Down 5.7%

NYSE:MTDR opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $871.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,012 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 361.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $5,126,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 767.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

More Matador Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Matador announced a successful $1.1 billion bolt-on acquisition of 5,154 net undeveloped acres in the core of the Delaware Basin, a move that strengthens its asset base and could support longer-term production growth. Matador Resources Company Announces Successful Acquisitions in Federal Lease Sale

Matador announced a successful $1.1 billion bolt-on acquisition of 5,154 net undeveloped acres in the core of the Delaware Basin, a move that strengthens its asset base and could support longer-term production growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Matador Resources, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profitability outlook. The firm kept a Strong-Buy rating. Matador Resources stock page

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Matador Resources, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profitability outlook. The firm kept a Strong-Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also lifted some out-year estimates, including Q4 2027 and Q3 2027, which may reinforce a positive long-term view but is less relevant to near-term trading. Matador Resources stock page

Analysts also lifted some out-year estimates, including Q4 2027 and Q3 2027, which may reinforce a positive long-term view but is less relevant to near-term trading. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near-term earnings estimates for FY2026 and the next few quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027. That can weigh on sentiment by suggesting softer profitability before the longer-term benefits of the acreage deal show up. Matador Resources stock page

Zacks cut several near-term earnings estimates for FY2026 and the next few quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027. That can weigh on sentiment by suggesting softer profitability before the longer-term benefits of the acreage deal show up. Negative Sentiment: Separately, MTDR has also been moving with crude oil prices, and recent weakness in oil has pressured energy stocks, including Matador. Reuters article on Matador Resources deal

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Further Reading

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