Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Avantor Earnings

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avantor's current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVTR. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Avantor has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $268,584,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $228,528,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $159,669,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avantor by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,468,418 shares of the company's stock worth $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,565 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Avantor by 65.8% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 19,780,830 shares of the company's stock worth $155,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra bought 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 475,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,804,750. This trade represents a 35.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Dingemans bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $203,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $1,287,950 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Avantor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avantor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.19 from $0.16, implying improved earnings expectations further out.

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.19 from $0.16, implying improved earnings expectations further out. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted Q4 2027 EPS estimates to $0.23 from $0.22, and FY2027 estimates to $0.84 from $0.82, which may support sentiment around Avantor’s longer-term earnings trajectory.

Analysts also lifted Q4 2027 EPS estimates to $0.23 from $0.22, and FY2027 estimates to $0.84 from $0.82, which may support sentiment around Avantor’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: FY2028 EPS estimates were increased to $0.91 from $0.84, another sign that some analysts see better profitability ahead for Avantor.

FY2028 EPS estimates were increased to $0.91 from $0.84, another sign that some analysts see better profitability ahead for Avantor. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on Avantor, suggesting the firm is not yet calling for a major re-rating despite the higher estimates.

Zacks Research maintained a rating on Avantor, suggesting the firm is not yet calling for a major re-rating despite the higher estimates. Negative Sentiment: Near-term estimates were cut for FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q1 2027, which can weigh on the shares because investors often focus on the next few quarters first.

Near-term estimates were cut for FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q1 2027, which can weigh on the shares because investors often focus on the next few quarters first. Negative Sentiment: A post-Q1 earnings article questioning whether the stock is a buy, sell, or hold may also reflect continued skepticism about the near-term setup for AVTR. Avantor (AVTR): Buy, sell, or hold post Q1 earnings?

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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