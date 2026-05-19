Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for CSL Earnings

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) - Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.76. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies' current full-year earnings is $21.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies' Q2 2027 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $23.69 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $405.00.

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Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $334.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $293.43 and a 52 week high of $435.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.17.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,621 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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