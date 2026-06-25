Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for CASY Earnings

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2028 EPS estimates for shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.36. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Casey's General Stores' current full-year earnings is $21.05 per share.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CASY. Wall Street Zen raised Casey's General Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Casey's General Stores from $950.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $990.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $923.00.

View Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey's General Stores Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ CASY opened at $801.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Casey's General Stores has a 52-week low of $490.00 and a 52-week high of $927.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $816.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.34.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 179,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company's stock worth $1,469,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,671,000 after purchasing an additional 310,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,536 shares of the company's stock worth $260,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 423,666 shares of the company's stock worth $234,164,000 after purchasing an additional 227,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Key Casey's General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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