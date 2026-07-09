Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for CF Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries' current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

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CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC lowered their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.51. CF Industries has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $141.96.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,108,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in CF Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,729 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its position in CF Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 16,531 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

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About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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