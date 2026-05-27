Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial's current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

CNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

Get CNH Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CNH Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNH Industrial wasn't on the list.

While CNH Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here