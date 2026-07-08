Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $4.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.32. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources' current full-year earnings is $16.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $129.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.25.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 4.0%

EOG stock opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 225.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Key Stories Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $15.89 from $15.45, signaling stronger expected profitability over the next year.

Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $15.89 from $15.45, signaling stronger expected profitability over the next year. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also raised Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026 earnings forecasts, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term operating performance.

Analysts also raised Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026 earnings forecasts, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term operating performance. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha upgrade argued EOG is a premium oil producer trading at a discount, which may support investor interest in the stock. Article: EOG Resources: A Premium Oil Producer Trading At A Discount (Rating Upgrade)

A Seeking Alpha upgrade argued EOG is a premium oil producer trading at a discount, which may support investor interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a Hold rating overall, indicating the upgrades were not strong enough to turn broadly bullish.

Zacks maintained a Hold rating overall, indicating the upgrades were not strong enough to turn broadly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut FY2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028 earnings estimates in some reports, showing longer-term expectations are more cautious.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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