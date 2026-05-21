Zacks Research Predicts Lower Earnings for Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) - Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream's current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AM

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,500,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,893,020.48. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 69,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $1,516,991.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 580,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,714,373.50. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 213,269 shares of company stock worth $4,713,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,734 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 219,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company's stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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