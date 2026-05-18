Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report) - Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy's current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 3.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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LBRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.1%

LBRT stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.56. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Energy news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 9,696 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $250,059.84. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $710,978.72. This trade represents a 54.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Kimble sold 7,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $249,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 89,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,046,185.60. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Liberty Energy's payout ratio is 39.56%.

Key Liberty Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Liberty Energy’s earnings estimates for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, implying a more favorable earnings outlook for the company.

Zacks Research lifted Liberty Energy’s earnings estimates for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, implying a more favorable earnings outlook for the company. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised near-term quarterly estimates, with smaller expected losses in Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and multiple 2027 quarters, which may ease investor concerns about profitability.

The firm also raised near-term quarterly estimates, with smaller expected losses in Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and multiple 2027 quarters, which may ease investor concerns about profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, Zacks still expects Liberty Energy to post losses in the coming periods, so the revisions are encouraging but do not yet point to near-term profitability. Liberty Energy stock page

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

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