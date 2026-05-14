Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.20 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 26.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Range Resources from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.41.

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Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Range Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,859.20. This trade represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 466,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $18,639,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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