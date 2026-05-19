Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser's current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser's FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.88.

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Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $618,496.20. This trade represents a 491.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O'rourke purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $726,556.35. This represents a 16.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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