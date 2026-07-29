Zacks Research Upgrades ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to Strong-Buy

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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ASM International Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $845.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.99. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $463.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,248.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,061.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $926.71.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ASM International had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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