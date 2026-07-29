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Zacks Research Upgrades ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to Strong-Buy

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
ASM International logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded ASM International to “strong buy” from “hold.” Other analysts, including Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup, also maintain positive ratings, giving the stock an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus.
  • ASM International shares opened at $845.30, down 8.0%, with a market capitalization of $41.32 billion and a 52-week range of $463.86 to $1,248.72.
  • The company slightly beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $6.92 in EPS versus the $6.87 consensus, while revenue of $1.14 billion fell just short of the $1.15 billion estimate.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on ASMIY

ASM International Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $845.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.99. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $463.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,248.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,061.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $926.71.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ASM International had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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