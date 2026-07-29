Zacks Research Upgrades Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to "Strong-Buy"

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley Financial cut Century Communities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates lowered Century Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Century Communities from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

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Century Communities Trading Up 0.7%

CCS opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $927.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.23 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company's stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

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