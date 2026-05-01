Zacks Research Upgrades Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Strong-Buy

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

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DK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised Delek US to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Delek US Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, EVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $495,464.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,066,520.68. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,261,074.95. This represents a 40.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,095 shares of company stock worth $7,257,409. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $2,130,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Delek US by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Delek US

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong revenue — Delek reported $0.08 EPS vs. consensus (~‑$0.60) and revenue of $2.65B vs. ~$2.36B, signaling an operational turnaround that supports cash generation and underpins the stock's uptick. Delek US Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 beat and strong revenue — Delek reported $0.08 EPS vs. consensus (~‑$0.60) and revenue of $2.65B vs. ~$2.36B, signaling an operational turnaround that supports cash generation and underpins the stock's uptick. Positive Sentiment: Management targets and EBITDA outlook — Company is targeting at least a $220M EOP run rate and outlined DKL segment 2026 EBITDA of $520M–$560M amid market disruption, giving investors a clear operational objective and improved cash‑flow visibility. Delek targets at least $220M EOP run rate...

Management targets and EBITDA outlook — Company is targeting at least a $220M EOP run rate and outlined DKL segment 2026 EBITDA of $520M–$560M amid market disruption, giving investors a clear operational objective and improved cash‑flow visibility. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several medium‑term estimates — Analysts increased EPS forecasts for multiple 2026–2027 quarters and lifted FY2026/ FY2027 estimates in recent notes, which supports a more constructive medium‑term earnings outlook (see neutral/negative bullets for caveats on near‑term cuts).

Zacks raised several medium‑term estimates — Analysts increased EPS forecasts for multiple 2026–2027 quarters and lifted FY2026/ FY2027 estimates in recent notes, which supports a more constructive medium‑term earnings outlook (see neutral/negative bullets for caveats on near‑term cuts). Neutral Sentiment: Official release and presentation available — Business Wire release and the investor slide deck provide details on quarter drivers (refining margins, EOP execution) for those evaluating fundamentals. Delek US Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Official release and presentation available — Business Wire release and the investor slide deck provide details on quarter drivers (refining margins, EOP execution) for those evaluating fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript — Management commentary and the call transcript/slide deck give detail on margin drivers, asset optimization and capital allocation—useful for assessing sustainability of the beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript Q1 Presentation

Earnings call and transcript — Management commentary and the call transcript/slide deck give detail on margin drivers, asset optimization and capital allocation—useful for assessing sustainability of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and momentum analysis — Coverage (Kalkine, others) highlights recent operational improvements and market drivers; helpful context but not new company guidance. Delek US Stock Forecast: What Is Driving Recent Momentum

Market commentary and momentum analysis — Coverage (Kalkine, others) highlights recent operational improvements and market drivers; helpful context but not new company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term estimate cuts — Zacks lowered certain near‑term estimates (e.g., Q1 2026 and Q1 2028 revisions), reflecting continued volatility in margins and signaling potential short‑term headwinds despite the quarter beat.

Near‑term estimate cuts — Zacks lowered certain near‑term estimates (e.g., Q1 2026 and Q1 2028 revisions), reflecting continued volatility in margins and signaling potential short‑term headwinds despite the quarter beat. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and profitability metrics — The company has elevated leverage and historically volatile margins; negative ROE/net margin remain risks if market or refining conditions worsen (investors should weigh leverage when sizing positions).

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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