Zacks Research Upgrades DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) to Strong-Buy

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DHL Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered DHL Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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DHL Group Stock Up 0.8%

DHLGY stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. DHL Group has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

About DHL Group

DHL Group OTCMKTS: DHLGY is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

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