Zacks Research Upgrades GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA) to "Hold"

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group Trading Down 2.2%

GLIBA opened at $21.75 on Monday. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $624.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group news, CEO Ronald A. Duncan purchased 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,367,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $894,536.64. This trade represents a -289.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

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