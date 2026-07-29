Zacks Research Upgrades NIO (NYSE:NIO) to Strong-Buy

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIO's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $6.80 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Get NIO alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.70 on Monday. NIO has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in NIO by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 183.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIO wasn't on the list.

While NIO currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here