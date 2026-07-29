Zacks Research Weighs in on Delek US's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DK. TD Cowen upped their target price on Delek US from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.92.

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Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.Delek US's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Delek US by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Delek US by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Delek US by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 2.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,409,664. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,781.92. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 39,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.09%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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